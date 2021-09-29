The Original E-Block with Kirk Montgomery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Britney Spears case is heading back to court today. A potentially pivotal hearing is scheduled to take place this afternoon at Los Angeles Superior Court. The Judge will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to end the conservatorship which has ruled over Spears’s life and finances for 13 years – and if the system remains in place, whether her father James Spears should remain as his daughter’s conservator.www.wzzm13.com
Comments / 0