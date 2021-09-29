The Original E-Block with Kirk Montgomery

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Britney Spears case is heading back to court today. A potentially pivotal hearing is scheduled to take place this afternoon at Los Angeles Superior Court. The Judge will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to end the conservatorship which has ruled over Spears’s life and finances for 13 years – and if the system remains in place, whether her father James Spears should remain as his daughter’s conservator.

13 Eats: Schwallier's Country Basket

SPARTA, Michigan — There is no shortage of incredible apple orchards in West Michigan. But with so many options, how do you choose where to indulge? We — 13 ON YOUR SIDE digital producers Riley and Amy — have set out to find the tastiest spots in the area and are documenting our journey with a new series called 13 Eats.
Hamilton is coming back to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids will soon be welcoming the world-renowned musical, Hamilton. Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway Grand Rapids announced Monday that Hamilton is coming to DeVos Performance Hall from Feb. 8-20, 2022. Single tickets for the shows go on sale Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. They can...
ArtPrize 2021 grand prize winner announced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This year, 958 entries across 144 venues competed in ArtPrize 2021, with a grand prize of $50,000 on the line. Friday night ArtPrize announced their grand prize winner. "Before You Go" by Christian Reichle and Monica Pritchard will take home the grand prize for this year's...
Expungement fair headed to Muskegon, helping to give second chances

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Though Michigan's clean slate law is already in effect, for some people trying to get their record clear, the process can be intimidating. An expungement fair is headed to Muskegon on Friday, to help people get their second chance. The Black and Brown Cannabis Guild is helping people with the daunting task of getting their records cleared by providing a variety of resources at the fair.
