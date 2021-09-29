The Original E-Block with Kirk Montgomery

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Though Michigan's clean slate law is already in effect, for some people trying to get their record clear, the process can be intimidating. An expungement fair is headed to Muskegon on Friday, to help people get their second chance. The Black and Brown Cannabis Guild is helping people with the daunting task of getting their records cleared by providing a variety of resources at the fair.

