Knights prove too much for Indians on volleyball court

Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indians volleyball team hosted the Knights on Thursday, Sept. 23. Both teams had strong support from their fans, with both schools boasting vibrant student sections. The opening set saw the Knights go on a 12-0 run to open, followed by a timeout. The Indians collected themselves, pushing back to stay alive, but the deficit was too much. The second set saw a real battle between the two teams. The Indians had better attack, forcing the Knights on their heels. After St. Mary’s got their hitting back on track, they pushed through to make it 2-0. The third set saw a change in Knights strategy, with more middle hitting and a quicker tempo. This proved too much for the Indians, and they lost the third set by 12 points.

RELATED PEOPLE
