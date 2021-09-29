Yakima K9 thwarts attempted murder suspect from Pendleton
YAKIMA, Wash. — A man wanted out of Pendleton for attempted murder was captured in Yakima County on Tuesday night thanks to the help of a trusty police K9. Members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force located the 18-year-old suspect at an apartment complex, according to a social media post from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies confronted the young man and urged him to surrender.www.yaktrinews.com
Comments / 1