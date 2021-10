Keir Starmer won the rule changes he really wanted, while managing to make it look like a defeat. He was forced to abandon the plan to go back to the three-part electoral college for electing future leaders, which looked like a humiliating retreat, but he secured the change that mattered most to him, which was to lift the threat of deselection hanging over his MPs.The rule change that matters was buried in some complex clauses setting out how a selection battle in a local party can be triggered. To simplify, the trigger was one-third of party branches or one-third of...

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO