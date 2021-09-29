‘Big Brother’ Pre-Jury Members Weigh In on Final 3, Who Should Win Season 23

They may not have a vote to cast, but they are weighing in! The pre-jury members of Big Brother 23 are sharing their thoughts on the final three houseguests – Xavier Prather, Derek Frazier and Azah Awasum.

Us Weekly asked the first five players evicted – Travis Long, Brandon “Frenchie” French, Brent Champagne, Whitney Williams (still waiting on her answers) and Christian Birkenberger – who they’d like to see win (or deserves to win) out of the final three.

Xavier is the clear front-runner and favorite, but some of their answers may surprise you.

Scroll down to find out who Travis, Frenchie, Brent, Whitney and Christian picked to win the game!

The Big Brother 23 finale airs on CBS Wednesday, September 29, at 9 p.m. ET.