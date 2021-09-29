CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchin trashes Democratic spending bill: 'Fiscal insanity'

By Susan Ferrechio
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

S en. Joe Manchin, a key centrist Democrat whose approval is required to pass the party’s massive social welfare spending package, firmly rejected the proposal on Wednesday, criticizing the $3.5 trillion cost and the vast new entitlements it would provide.

Manchin issued a scathing statement about the massive spending package, criticizing the cost, tax increases, and social welfare programs that “spend for the sake of spending.”

The West Virginia Democrat's thorough rejection of the measure follows days of talks with President Joe Biden and top Democrats, who had hoped to strike an accord with Manchin ahead of a House vote on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.

MANCHIN REJECTS SPENDING DEAL DEADLINE, JEOPARDIZING INFRASTRUCTURE VOTE

“What I have made clear to the President and Democratic leaders is that spending trillions more on new and expanded government programs, when we can’t even pay for the essential social programs, like Social Security and Medicare, is the definition of fiscal insanity,” Manchin said in a statement Wednesday.

His rejection of the package likely jeopardizes the passage of the infrastructure bill on Thursday. House liberals said they plan to block the bill unless House and Senate Democrats agree to a spending level and framework on the social welfare spending bill. The Senate deal hinges on a few key moderates, including Manchin.

But Manchin signaled he’s in no hurry to help negotiate a deal by Thursday.

“In August, I recommended we take a strategic pause to provide time to develop the right policies and to continue to monitor how the pandemic and economic factors are affecting our nation’s fiscal situation before we spend more,” Manchin said.

In addition to opposing the staggering cost of the legislation, Manchin wants changes to tax hikes Democrats plan to impose to pay for the bill, which he said would weaken the nation’s economic competitiveness and would hurt small businesses.

“Overall, the amount we spend now must be balanced with what we need and can afford — not designed to reengineer the social and economic fabric of this nation or vengefully tax for the sake of wishful spending,” Manchin said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer planned to huddle with Biden Wednesday to plot what to do next.

Earlier Wednesday, Pelosi would not promise a vote on the infrastructure bill on Thursday, blaming Senate Democrats for failing to strike a deal with Manchin.

“I can’t keep a commitment that the Senate has made impossible to do,” Pelosi said.

After Manchin's statement made the rounds on Capitol Hill, liberal Democrats were more confident than ever they would block the infrastructure bill if Pelosi brings it up for a vote.

Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal said Manchin's statement "has created a bunch more votes on the House floor," against the infrastructure bill.

sarah
7d ago

I have leaned more conservative these past couple years based on what the progressive left has become. I want to commend you on using common sense and general fiscal responsibility. Please continue to fight for those of us who are the little guy and go to work everyday and are trying to raise our families and educate our kids, pay our taxes and take a vacation once in my while and just live a decent life. I work hard and I want my family to reap the benefits. I don't want to see them in debt for the next three, four, five generations.

Pamela Schaaf
6d ago

What happens when there’s more people taking out if the system than putting in. Think about it! That day is fast approaching!!! It’s not the rich that will pay for this, it’s the rich trying to get it passed! Think about that!!

E G
6d ago

Congratulations to Joe Manchin proving there is a Democrat with fiscal sense. Taxing the rich will not do it. Majority in Congress are rich and millionaires. They will not do it either. The regular citizen who does what he or she is supposed to do will fit the bill. Thats the middle class. The freeloaders as usual will not care. They enjoy free money from the government.

The Week

Why Republicans are blocking Democrats from raising the debt ceiling

President Biden said Monday he can't guarantee that Congress will raise the debt ceiling before the U.S. defaults on its obligations, unleashing a pointless financial crisis, because "that's up to Mitch McConnell." Senate Minority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) insists that Democrats increase the debt limit themselves, but the Senate GOP is filibustering their every attempt to do that.
MSNBC

Fmr. Senate staffer: McConnell is ‘daring Democrats to reform the filibuster’

Adam Jentleson tells Lawrence O’Donnell that what’s different between now and previous debates over raising the debt limit is that Sen. Mitch McConnell is not making any demands, he’s “just playing this game of chicken” as Democrats consider changing filibuster rule to get around Republican obstruction to prevent default and potentially changing it for other legislation. Michelle Goldberg and Jelani Cobb also join.Oct. 6, 2021.
Markets Insider

Bernie Sanders just spent 15 minutes lambasting Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for holding up the Democrats' reconciliation bill, accusing them of 'sabotage'

At a Wednesday news conference, Bernie Sanders blasted his colleagues Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Manchin and Sinema are the holdouts in the Senate on Democrats' $3.5 trillion social spending bill. "Two people do not have the right to sabotage what 48 want," Sanders said. "That, to me, is wrong."
Fox News

Rep. Michael Waltz: Nancy Pelosi is Playing A Ponzi Scheme With Moderate & Progressive Democrats On Infrastructure

Congressman Michael Waltz spoke to Brian Kilmeade about the latest on the infrastructure bill and how Speaker Pelosi has been playing a Ponzi scheme as she promised moderates one thing and then promised progressives another. Waltz says he knows Democrat moderates were expecting President Biden to use his political capital to get the progressives in line and get the infrastructure bill over the finish line. Waltz said the end result is Biden did not get progressives in line and the goal is to get a monster spending package passed as a Trojan horse to get high cost government programs in place which will be extremely hard for Republicans to remove when they get back into power.
Fortune

‘It’s going to be less than that.’ Biden cuts $3.5 trillion signature bill to save support from moderates

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats' push for a 10-year, $3.5 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives has reached a turning point, with the president repeatedly conceding that the measure will be considerably smaller and pivotal lawmakers flashing potential signs of flexibility.
Washington Post

What Joe Manchin wants, decoded

Liberal Democrats saw a small victory last week on top of delaying the vote on the bipartisan infrastructure plan: They drew out one of the holdouts on a separate spending bill — the one they most want and that will require only Democratic votes — to declare his top-line figure on the cost.
Shore News Network

Here’s How Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema Fare In Their Own States

Both Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have seen their approval ratings slide in their home states in recent months, a new poll shows. While Manchin’s approval has fallen from 42% in late March to 41% now, Sinema’s has fallen from 48% to 42% over the same time frame, according to a Morning Consult survey released Monday. The two are the only Democratic senators who have vocally objected to numerous provisions in President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending package, leading to a months-long standoff with those in their party’s left wing over its size, scope, and prioritization relative to the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
