Amherst, MA

UMass Amherst Hires Cyber Security Team To Investigate Origins Of Racist Emails Sent To Black Student Groups

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 7 days ago

AMHERST (CBS) – UMass Amherst has hired a cyber security firm to help find the source of the racist emails sent to Black student groups.

The messages, signed by a group calling itself the UMass Coalition For A Better Society criticized the intelligence, appearance and language of Black people.

The school’s chancellor said Stroz Friedberg Digital Forensics will help with the investigation.

“We will not be intimidated by the hateful acts of craven individuals who hide in anonymity,” said Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy. “While we are mindful of the challenges of determining the source of anonymous emails such as these, we are confident that Stroz Friedberg, with its extensive expertise and technical capacity, will methodically follow every lead in pursuit of the contemptible individual or individuals responsible.”

In addition, the school has taken steps to promote understanding, diversity and inclusion by offering the Black Joy, Black Healing and Black Justice Forum in October, launching a Black Advisory Council at the school and increasing funding for the school’s Center of Racial Justice

