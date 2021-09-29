Several suspects arrested in Vermilion Parish following months-long investigation

Several suspects have been arrested in Vermilion Parish following an investigation into the introduction of contraband and narcotics into correctional facilities across the state.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office arrested four individuals on narcotics related offenses in the parish, following a long-term investigation which lasted several months.

VPOS says that in a joint operation between multiple jurisdictions, including Point Coupee Parish and Madison Parish, agents were able to identify an organization and several of its members who were allegedly involved in the illegal activity.

As a result of this investigation, they say Task Force Agents were able to secure arrest warrants after multiple packages were intercepted containing contraband and illegal narcotics. The following subjects were charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule II, (Meth), and Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana).

Jonathon Smith, 30

Justin “Poppa Jack” Williams, 32

Pamela Soudy, 40

Kevin Rosette Jr, 19

Arrest warrants were issued for 29-year-old Jacob Smith. A detainer was placed on Smith at the Iberia Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

