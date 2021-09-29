CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Oakland Athletics (85-73) and Seattle Mariners (88-70) cap off a three-game series Wednesday at 10:10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park. Let’s analyze the lines around the Athletics vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions.

RHP Frankie Montas is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Athletics. Through 31 starts this season, he is 13-9 with a 3.48 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 9.9 K/9 and 2.8 BB/9 across 181 IP.

  • Current Seattle batters own an aggregate .907 OPS against him.
  • Owns a 1.80 ERA, 0.96 WHIP over his last seven starts.

RHP Logan Gilbert is the scheduled starter for the Mariners. He is 6-5 with a 4.83 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 9.8 K/9 and 2.1 BB/9 through 113 2/3 IP over 23 starts.

  • Owns a 4.97 ERA across 12 2/3 IP spanning three starts against Oakland this season.
  • Has scuffled in the second half after toting a 3.51 ERA, 0.97 WHIP into the All-Star break. Owns a 5.82 ERA since, including a 5.53 mark in his home park.

Athletics at Mariners odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 5:45 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Athletics -108 (bet $108 to win $100) | Mariners -112 (bet $112 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Athletics -1.5 (+160) | Mariners +1.5 (-200)
  • Over/Under: 7.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Prediction

Mariners 4, Athletics 3

Money line (ML)

Athletics pitchers owned an 11-game 2.52 ERA until running into the Mariners in Monday’s series opener. Now, Oakland has dropped the first two games of this series, while yielding 13 runs Monday and 4 Tuesday. The A’s are 3-6 since Sept. 20, and their slip has all but officially knocked them out of the playoff picture.

The Mariners are 13-6 with an improved .748 OPS since Sept. 8. Their .689 OPS for the season ranks 26th in the league.

Seattle is 14-4 over 18 games against the A’s. The Mariners have flummoxed analytics observers (including this one) by being 18 games over-.500 while scoring 4.32 runs per game and allowing 4.64; however, the starter matchup — and the somewhat false perceptions on both sides — play into a Seattle lean Wednesday.

BACK THE MARINERS (-110).

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

PASS on the juice-drowned run-line prices.

Over/Under (O/U)

Statcast quality-of-contact numbers tell the story of two offenses a bit too far out over their skis. There is also some play to Gilbert (hurt by a 66.6% left-on-base figure) and both bullpens being better than surface numbers indicate.

BACK THE UNDER 7.5 (-125).

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

