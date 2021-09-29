Bulldogs Play Hard Early, Run Out Of Steam Late. Eastern 49, CC 20
Eastern traveled to Clinton Central last Friday evening bringing over 50 boys and a three year winning streak in the HHC to play a team decimated by injury, lack of numbers, and one frustrating thing after another. The Eastern run is not something new to the Conference. Central Catholic, Carroll, Sheridan Tri-Central, and yes even Clinton Central have had similar runs. The biggest difference is that all schools mentioned are Class A teams while Eastern (and Delphi) are Class AA schools choosing to play in a Class A conference.clintoncentralbulldogs.com
