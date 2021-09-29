CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldogs Play Hard Early, Run Out Of Steam Late. Eastern 49, CC 20

Cover picture for the articleEastern traveled to Clinton Central last Friday evening bringing over 50 boys and a three year winning streak in the HHC to play a team decimated by injury, lack of numbers, and one frustrating thing after another. The Eastern run is not something new to the Conference. Central Catholic, Carroll, Sheridan Tri-Central, and yes even Clinton Central have had similar runs. The biggest difference is that all schools mentioned are Class A teams while Eastern (and Delphi) are Class AA schools choosing to play in a Class A conference.

