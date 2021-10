Buddhist leader Dalal Lama has backed the efforts to save a Scottish cafe, which was established by a Tibetan woman inspired by him. The cafe named Himalaya Cafe in Edinburgh was established by Reka Gawa, Scottish national of Tibetan and Indian roots. Ms Gawa says the cafe came into existence after a chance meeting with the religious leader at the Scottish parliament in 2004 when she was working there. She says the cafe was inspired by the Dalai Lama, and it was he who asked her to stay in Scotland and promote her culture. “He spoke about the importance of...

