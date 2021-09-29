Tri-Cities Airport Welcomes New Airline Flying to Reno-Tahoe for $49

Who has the best donuts in the Tri-Cities? We asked our listeners on social media and here is what you said! I have to tell you it's a very close race between Popular Donuts in Kennewick and Spudnuts in Richland. Popular Donuts lived up to its name and did win the race with the most votes. Spudnuts came in a very close second.

TRI-CITIES, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO