Pasco, WA

Tri-Cities Airport Welcomes New Airline Flying to Reno-Tahoe for $49

By Patti Banner
NEWStalk 870
NEWStalk 870
 7 days ago
If you've ever needed an excuse to go on vacation, a pandemic is it! As our Tri-Cities are growing, the airport in Pasco is also expanding. A popular west coast vacation destination has been added to the line up of flights each week. ExpressJet Airlines will launch three new flights weekly to Reno-Tahoe International Airport beginning October 24th. The service will be marketed using the name aha!, a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines.

NEWStalk 870

Next Round of WA Razor Clam Digs Approved for This Sunday

Officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife have given the go-ahead for the next round of razor clam digs on the Washington coast starting this Sunday! They have determined that razor clams from all open beaches will be safe to eat. Over 1 million clams were taken in September (with over 55,000 diggers participating).
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

