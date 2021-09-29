Bruce Arians Announces When Antonio Brown Will Return

BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown never got to play a game at Gillette Stadium as a member of the Patriots. He will, however, get the chance to return as a visitor this weekend. The receiver completed his 10-day absence for testing positive for COVID-19, thus clearing him to return to the team on Wednesday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said that Brown will be at work in the Bucs’ facility on Thursday, and he’s “in the clear” to play in Sunday night’s game against the Patriots. #Bucs WR Antonio Brown will indeed be back in the building today and coming off the COVID list, I’m told. As coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday, 10 days have passed since Brown’s initial positive test. So he's in the clear to play Sunday against the #Patriots. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 30, 2021 Brown, 33, has six catches for 138 yards and one touchdown in two games this season. In six career games against the Patriots, Brown has caught 36 passe for 450 yards and four touchdowns. In his lone game as a member of the Patriots in 2019, Brown caught four passes from Tom Brady for 56 yards and a touchdown.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO