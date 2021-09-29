CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Arians Announces When Antonio Brown Will Return

By Matt Hladik
 7 days ago
Wide receiver Antonio Brown did not return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, but he will be back with the team shortly, according to head coach Bruce Arians. Brown was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week following a positive test. He missed Sunday’s road loss to the Los Angeles Rams as a result.

