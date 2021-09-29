CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘All Rise’ Has Been Saved — OWN Orders a 20-Episode Season 3

A courtroom drama is officially rising from the ashes, thanks to OWN after rumors back in August. The network has saved All Rise, ordering a 20-episode third season of the Simone Missick-led drama for 2022. (CBS canceled it after two seasons last spring.) Dee Harris-Lawrence will continue as showrunner. Furthermore,...

TVLine

All Rise Picked Up for Season 3 at OWN

All Rise for some good news: OWN has picked up the cancelled CBS legal drama for a 20-episode Season 3, to air in 2022, TVLine has learned. Series star Simone Missick will reprise her role as Judge Lola Carmichael, in addition to serving as an executive producer. The other confirmed returning cast members include Wilson Bethel as Lola’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan; Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez; J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins; Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky; Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo; and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy...
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Premiere Date, OWN Picks Up ‘All Rise’, ‘Scoobtober’ Next Month, ‘Insecure’ Trailer, ‘Liza on Demand’ Season Premiere Date, ‘The Real World: Homecoming’ Renewed For Two Seasons and More!

Disney+’s upcoming new series The Book Of Boba Fett has been given a premiere date. The Star Wars series will premiere December 29. The series will see Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen reprise their roles as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand. OWN has handed out an order for season 3...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Axed “All Rise” Gets Revived By OWN

The Simone Missick-led CBS legal drama “All Rise” has officially been revived for a twenty-episode third season on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network. Dee Harris-Lawrence will return as the lone showrunner on the Warner Bros. Television-produced series set around the Los Angeles legal system and which was cancelled earlier this year.
TV SERIES
Soap Opera Digest

ALL RISE Resurrected At OWN

ALL RISE, which was canceled by CBS after two seasons, has been picked up by OWN for a 20-episode third season. The cast includes Wilson Bethel (ex-Ryder, Y&R). Marg Helgenberger (ex-Mary, RYAN’S HOPE) will not be returning to the series because she was cast in the NBC pilot, GETAWAY. HBO Max and Hulu have acquired the streaming rights to the show, as well.
TV SERIES
