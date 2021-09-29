NC Legislators Work Out State Budget; Talks With Cooper Next

The North Carolina General Assembly has wrapped up internal negotiations towards fashioning a two-year state budget. Now heavy lifting begins to see if acceptable changes for all can be made so Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will sign a final proposal. House Speaker Tim Moore said Wednesday that he and Senate leader Phil Berger completed their meetings to hammer out remaining differences between the two chambers. Now Republicans will present their negotiated plan to Cooper and his aides. The governor likely will say what changes he wants. Taxes, pay raises and education spending are expected flashpoints.