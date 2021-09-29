The votes are in: Oklahoma high school athlete of the week winners for Sept. 18-24
Oklahoma Christian School senior Collin Matteson and Casady's Larry Mathis won The Oklahoman's Athletes of the Week polls for Sept. 18-24. Matteson continued his stellar start to the season. The senior had seven touches totaling 121 yards with four touchdowns offensively while recording 11 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense, doing all of that in three quarters of a 45-7 win against Chisholm.www.oklahoman.com
