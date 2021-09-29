Kentucky WBB finalizes TV times for 2021-22 schedule; 3 ESPN games included

The amount of sheer fun and excitement that was had by both fans of the Big Blue Nation and potential future members of Kentucky Football over the weekend simply can’t be overstated. High school recruits from all over the area came to Lexington this past Saturday to watch an epic and historical upset by Kentucky over then-No. 10 Florida. The thrilling atmosphere at Kroger Field that played into the Gators loss has been a major talking point the last few days and will continue to be as LSU comes to town this weekend.

