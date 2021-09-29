Kentucky WBB finalizes TV times for 2021-22 schedule; 3 ESPN games included
Go ahead and plan accordingly, the 2021-22 Kentucky Women’s Basketball Team has unveiled the complete schedule for the upcoming season. The schedule was initially released earlier this month, but the TV selections and tipoff times had not been announced until Wednesday afternoon. Now that we have those confirmed, we can begin to adjust our calendars. Kentucky will be featured in three games on ESPN and one on ESPN2 this season.www.on3.com
