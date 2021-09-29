Legislature enacts COVID-19-related paid sick leave extension
On Sept. 27, the House and Senate unanimously enacted a bill to extend mandatory COVID-19-related paid sick leave through April 1, 2022. The legislation (H. 4127) would amend a law that was enacted in late May requiring Massachusetts employers to temporarily provide up to five days of emergency paid sick leave to employees who are absent or unable to work for reasons related to COVID-19, including employee self-care and care of a family member with a COVID-19 diagnosis or symptoms, compliance with an order to quarantine because of exposure or symptoms, and inability to telework after a COVID-19 diagnosis.www.mma.org
