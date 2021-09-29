CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Court asked to reconsider allowing Lee statue removal

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cC9HvLn00

An enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was cut into pieces and hauled away from Richmond’s Monument Avenue three weeks ago, but plaintiffs who failed to block the removal want Virginia's Supreme Court to reconsider its decision allowing it.

Four property owners filed a request Wednesday with the high court for a rehearing, alleging the justices made “several fundamental errors” in their Sept. 2 decision, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

The unanimous ruling observed that “values change and public policy changes too” in a democracy. The court cited testimony from historians who said the enormous statue was erected in 1890 to honor the southern white citizenry’s defense of a pre-Civil War life that depended on slavery and the subjugation of Black people.

Restoring the monument would be ideal for the plaintiffs, but lawyer Patrick M. McSweeney said his clients “don’t think the state owns and controls the monument.” The state wants to keep the monument and land while disavowing promises made to obtain them.

“Such a result allows the Commonwealth to take property without compensation,” the petition states.

Comments / 0

Related
localdvm.com

State says Lee statue removal cost over $2 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of General Services reported that Virginia spent over $2.17 million to remove the Robert E. Lee statue from Monument Avenue in Richmond, which is more than double what was originally approved for the project. Documents from the Department of General Services show the total...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
wuwf.org

Judge Asked to Reconsider Ruling on DeSantis Mask Order

Parents of children with disabilities on Wednesday asked a federal judge to reconsider a decision rejecting their request to block Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to prevent school mask requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. Judge K. Michael Moore this month denied a request for a preliminary injunction against an executive order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pride Publishing

Robert E. Lee statue, a symbol of White supremacy, removed in former Confederate capital

(TriceEdneyWire.com) — An empty pedestal covered with colorful anti-racist slogans. That’s all that remains of Virginia’s greatest symbol of White supremacy: the statue of the traitorous Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee riding his horse, Traveller. On Sept. 8, after more than a year of legal maneuvering, the 21-foot-tall, 12-ton bronze...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Confederate#Commonwealth
Republic

Letter: Removing Confederate statues is wrong

I was a teacher in Indiana for many years. I used textbooks that were approved by the state of Indiana. Not one textbook was about racism of the Civil War. The Civil War was about slavery and many other things. One major thing was about tariffs. The North had the factories and the South had the products that the North needed for its factories. The Congress failed to support the South’s needs. The South and the North finally came to war.
INDIANA STATE
NJ.com

In extraordinary move, N.J. Supreme Court decides to reconsider Lodzinski murder conviction

In a case involving 30 years of twists and turns, Michelle Lodzinski will get another chance before New Jersey’s highest court. The state Supreme Court, in a stunning and highly unusual decision, agreed on Wednesday to take an unprecedented second look at the conviction of Lodzinski — a single mother convicted in the death of her son in what had long been one of New Jersey’s most notorious unsolved, or “cold” murder cases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

A troubling poll reinforces why Supreme Court justices are targeting critics

As The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes wrote in recent days, the Supreme Court is embarking on “what could be an extraordinarily controversial term.” Key cases on religious rights, gun control, race and especially abortion rights await the court’s new 6-to-3 conservative majority, with the potential for major changes in store for our country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WOKV

Dylann Roof asks judges to reconsider recusal from his case

Dylann Roof wants an entire appellate court to reconsider a decision to recuse itself from hearing his case, as the appeal of his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation winds its way through the judicial system. Last week,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Brookings Institution

What if the Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade?

This week, the United States Supreme Court will open one of the most consequential and controversial terms in recent memory. At stake are cases involving divisive issues such as guns and affirmative action. But by far the most contentious case will be an abortion case out of Mississippi. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is about a law that states abortions cannot take place after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It makes exceptions only for the life of the mother and for fetal abnormalities; none for rape or incest. The law effectively guts the “viability” criteria for abortion that has been in place ever since Roe v. Wade was decided a half century ago.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

412K+
Followers
105K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy