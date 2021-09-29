Special Weather Statement issued for Young by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-29 16:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Young A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Young County through 530 PM CDT At 459 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Olney, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Olney. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
