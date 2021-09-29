Your Northeast Ohio guide to trick-or-treating
Halloween is almost here, which means trick-or-treating is right around the corner.
According to information from each individual city and township listed below, these are the dates and times for trick-or-treating across the area:
Akron: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Alliance: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Ashland: Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
Auburn: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Aurora: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Avon: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Avon Lake: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Barberton: Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m.
Bay Village: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Bellville: Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m.
Brecksville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Brunswick: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Canton Township: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
Chardon: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cleveland: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Cleveland Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Coventry Township: Oct. 31 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Cuyahoga Falls: Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.
Cuyahoga Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Eastlake: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Euclid: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Fairview Park: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Glenwillow: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Hartville: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
Hudson: Oct. 31 from 6-8 pm.
Huron: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Jackson Township: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
Kirtland: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Lake Township: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
Lakewood: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Louisville: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
Macedonia: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Maple Heights: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Massillon: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
Medina: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Mentor: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Mentor-on-the-Lake: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Middlefield: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Minerva: Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
Mogadore: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Navarre: Oct. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m.
New Philadelphia: Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.
North Canton: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
North Olmsted: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
North Ridgeville: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
North Royalton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Norton: Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m.
Norwalk: Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m.
Oberlin: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Olmsted Falls: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Painesville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Parma: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Perry Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Plain Township: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
Port Clinton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Richmond Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Rocky River: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Sagamore Hills: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Sandusky: Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Sheffield Township: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Sheffield Village: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Solon: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Stow: Oct. 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Strongsville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Tallmadge: Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Tuscarawas Township: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
Vermilion: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Wadsworth: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Wellington: Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.
Westlake: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Wickliffe: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Willoughby: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Willoughby Hills: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
If your city is missing from this list, email courtney.shaw@wews.com with the information.
