Meek Mill, Future, & Fabolous Said "Money Ain't No Issue" In Classic "Dreamchasers 3" Throwback

By Mitch Findlay
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeek Mill is about to deliver his brand new album Expensive Pain on October 1st -- this Friday. Therefore, it feels appropriate to highlight one of Meek's many mixtape classics, given that his Dreamchasers 3 project has officially turned the corner on its eighth year of existence. Though there are certainly many gems worth revisiting on the third chapter of his beloved series, it's hard to resist the stacked posse cut that is "Money Ain't No Issue," featuring Fabolous and Future.

