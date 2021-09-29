Special Weather Statement issued for Espanola Valley, Far Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-29 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Accumulations of small hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Espanola Valley; Far Northwest Highlands; Tusas Mountains Including Chama A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL RIO ARRIBA COUNTY THROUGH 430 PM MDT At 400 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Canjilon, or 20 miles south of Tierra Amarilla, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Canjilon, Ghost Ranch and Cebolla. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH