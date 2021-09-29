CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City Zoo hosts baby giraffe naming contest

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – For the second time this year, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is hosting a naming contest for its newest giraffe family member.

First-time mom, Julu gave birth to her calf on Sept. 15.

The yet-to-be named little girl is the second born at the zoo this summer; the first, Kioni , was born on June 3 to Julu’s mother, Ellie.

The Zoo’s hoofstock caretakers have selected four name options representative of their connection to the calf.

The name choices are:

  • Najuma (Na-juma): Swahili for abounding joy. Inspired by the last name of OKC civil rights activist, Ayanna Najuma, who participated in the 1958 sit-in at Katz Drug Store, Oklahoma City, when she was seven years old.
  • Acacia (A-kay-sha): An African tree that giraffes consume.
  • Mosi (Mo-sey): Swahili for first child.
  • Njeri (N-jeri): Means warrior.

The public can vote for one of the four name choices listed in the voting poll on the Zoo’s website at okczoo.org/giraffecalf .

You can vote now through Sunday, October 3.

The winning name will be announced on Tuesday, October 5 on the Zoo’s Facebook page.

The Zoo’s giraffe family includes 6-year-old Julu and her calf plus, 2-year-old Mashamba, 21-year-old Ellie, 4-month-old Kioni, and 4-year-old Demetri, father of both calves.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

