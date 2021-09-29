Madeon promises show at the Factory will be 'unlike any other electronic show'

Fans who check out Madeon’s show Oct. 1 at the Factory should expect to see more than just the dance music artist standing behind a bunch of electronic equipment. Madeon (Hugo Pierre LeClercq) has seen some of the best DJs in the business perform that way — and that’s OK, he says. “It’s just not what I wanted to do. When I go see shows by pop artists and rappers, I like seeing humans onstage.”