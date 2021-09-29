Is New Lemony Snicket Book For Kids? Yes and No

The books of Lemony Snicket are among some of the greatest middle-grade novels ever written. Scratch that. A Series of Unfortunate Events and the prequel series All the Wrong Questions are some of the best contemporary novels— period. If you’ve only ever watched the fantastic Netflix series, that’s good, but it also means you haven’t experienced the full brilliance of what makes Lemony Snicket so funny, meditative, and straight-up cool. The stories of the Baudelaire orphans, and later, Snicket himself, are more than just engaging mysteries. It’s a whole world of philosophy, adventure, and dark, sometimes macabre humor. The Snicket books have always pushed the boundary of what a children’s book can be and unlike some more popular books (*cough Harry Potter*) the stories don’t rely on magic or the notion of a “chosen one.” In the Lemony Snicket universe, problems are solved by invention, knowledge, and sometimes cooking.