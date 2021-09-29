11 recent Big Tech partnerships in healthcare: Amazon, Google & more

Spotify is to be blamed for your iPhone’s terrible battery life on iOS 15. Don’t worry, we do have official news today but they’re so good we’re gonna leave them on for later in the show. First, let’s talk about iPhones and battery life issues that I actually do agree with. We know iPhones have never been the best at this, but things have been worse with iOS 15, at least with the 12 Series and we might have found a specific cause. Spotify has officially acknowledged that their app is causing battery drain and overheating issues on both iOS 15 and 14.8. A user on Twitter claims that his brand new iPhone 12 mini got extremely hot and lost around 1% of battery per minute, while only having the Spotify app opened. He tried all of the recommended actions but the issue continued. On a forum post the company thanked users for the reports and said they passed on the information to the relevant team and assured that they are looking into it and urged other users having the issue to subscribe for whenever they have a new statement. They also said you cold try restarting or a clean reinstall of the app, as well as disabling background app refresh but, it doesn’t seem to be working too well. Here’s the thing, I’ve been dealing with Spotify battery drain for ever, so I’m shocked this is considered new. Let’s see how it evolves.

