CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

9 recent RCM partnerships, deals

By Alia Paavola
beckershospitalreview.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom hospitals pursuing partnerships with revenue cycle management companies to revenue cycle firms merging, here are nine partnerships and deals to know in the RCM space:. Intermountain Healthcare selects partner for price transparency strategy. Intermountain Healthcare is working with healthcare revenue cycle management company PMMC to develop a digital price...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Avoid These Partnership Marketing Pitfalls

Partnership marketing—historically known as “affiliate marketing”—offers a number of potential benefits to brands that are willing to employ the technique. Robert Glazer is the founder and CEO of Acceleration Partners, a global partner marketing agency and the recipient of numerous industry and company culture awards, including Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards two years in a row. He is the author of the inspirational newsletter Friday Forward, author the Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestseller, Elevate, and of the international bestselling book, Performance Partnerships. He is a sought-after speaker by companies and organizations around the world and is the host of The Elevate Podcast.
ECONOMY
Axios

Director Office of Research Partnerships

Office of Research Partnerships (ORP) facilitates and promotes the establishment of mutually-beneficial research relationships with businesses, industries, start-ups, national labs and government agencies through technical matchmaking and needs assessments that align university research capabilities, resources and talent with industry needs. The Office manages inbound requests and facilitates campus-wide connections for sponsored research and assists with developing and brokering research partnership agreements, including industry-sponsored research contracts, joint ventures, and intellectual property licenses. ORP helps existing and prospective industry partners access services and resources and coordinates meetings between faculty and industry representatives to discuss potential collaborations and facilitate the development of partnering strategies that enable high-impact research to meet shared industry needs. ORP also develops and stewards relationships with industry and business partners co-located on campus and oversees PORTAL and the rest of the more than 100,000 sq. ft. of laboratory and office space available to industry and government partners seeking to contribute to the university’s innovation ecosystem.
COLLEGES
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital M&A: 13 recent deals by the numbers

Since Sept. 1, several mergers and acquisitions have taken place by U.S. health systems. Below is a breakdown of 13 mergers and acquisitions that have been announced or completed, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review. 1. Jefferson Health, Einstein Healthcare finalize merger, create 18-hospital system. The players: The deal involves...
HEALTH SERVICES
Atmore Advance

RSTC partnership establishes CDRA

Reid State Technical College and Billy Barnes Enterprises have established the first competency-based Commercial Driver Registered Apprenticeship (RA) program in the state. Registered Apprenticeships are nationally recognized and proven training models that allow participants to “earn while they learn.”. Terry Kilpatrick, president of Billy Barnes Enterprises said in a release...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Outsourcing#R1 Rcm#Health Care#Rcm#Intermountain Healthcare#Pmmc#Ventra Health#Cleveland Clinic#Unitedhealth#Gillette#Ensemble Health Partners#Campbell County Health#Bank Of America#Providence#Tegria#Cedar
beckershospitalreview.com

Expect megamergers, larger deals to continue in healthcare: Kaufman Hall

Although there were fewer merger and acquisition deals announced in the third quarter, the total transacted revenue and average seller size by revenue was higher, according to a recent analysis from healthcare consultant Kaufman Hall. In the third quarter, there were seven transactions involving 20 hospitals announced. This included two...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Cerner unveils patient accounting offering: 3 details

Cerner unveiled Oct. 6 that it is enhancing its revenue cycle management portfolio with a new patient accounting offering. Cerner RevElate reduces complexities by managing data and workflows for health systems, according to a new release shared with Becker's. The product influences clinical, payer and billing workflows and is also expected to enhance Cerner's capabilities, the release said.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Pharmacists challenge $8B UnitedHealth, Change Healthcare merger

The National Community Pharmacists Association brought complaints to the Justice Department regarding UnitedHealth Group's $8 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare. The organization claimed the merger would lead to an "unfair competitive advantage for a company that is already dominant," according to a Sept. 30 news release. Specifically, the organization cited...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Acadia Healthcare CEO to retire

Debbie Osteen will retire from her role as CEO of Tennessee-based Acadia Healthcare. Her retirement will be effective Jan. 31, 2022. Since joining the health system in December 2018, Ms. Osteen has executed a growth plan that included the acquisition of 14 facilities, nine joint ventures with other health systems, and the expansion of multiple facilities and the addition of 1,000 beds. During her tenure, Acadia's stock price increased 125 percent, generating an increase in value to stockholders of $3.3 billion, a news release said.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
beckershospitalreview.com

4 hospital, payer execs who left their roles for digital health companies

Several hospital and payer executives have left their roles to join digital health companies focused on virtual care and digital transformation since September. Adrienne Boissy, MD, has been tapped as the chief medical officer of Qualtrics, a health IT company that assists hospitals in modernizing their patient experience programs. Dr. Boissy most recently served as the chief experience officer at Cleveland Clinic.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedCity News

With 5 patents under its belt, RCM tech company Ensemble Health Partners files for IPO

Ensemble Health Partners, a company offering revenue cycle management solutions, is going public. The Cincinnati-based company aims to raise $100 million in its initial public offering, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission registration statement filed Wednesday. But this figure is likely a placeholder, and the offering could raise up to $500 million, investment adviser Renaissance Capital reported.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AdQuick.com Announces Partnership with VIOOH

AdQuick.com, the top out-of-home (OOH) advertising marketplace in the world, today announced it has formed a strategic partnership with VIOOH, the leading global digital OOH marketplace. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Eddie Porrello, Director of Product at Amber Engine. AdQuick customers are now able to tap into VIOOH’s extensive...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

How 7 hospital execs are attracting, retaining RCM & IT talent

As hospitals and health systems face challenging shortages, Becker's Hospital Review asked leaders to share their insight on retaining and attracting revenue cycle management and IT talent. Below are seven hospital executives who shared their strategy, listed in alphabetical order. Pamela Banchy, RN. Vice President of Clinical Informatics and CIO...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Guardian

Strategy Partnerships and Policy Officer

Develop life-changing policies in an outstanding Children’s Services hub. At the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, we put delivering for our communities at the heart of everything we do. Our Children’s Services operate as a hub for both our borough and neighbouring Westminster. Rated outstanding, we’re committed to improving lives and we are always working hard to innovate on behalf of local children and families. Policies and strategies we develop have the voice of our communities at heart. We involve children when we make important decisions about their lives, and are focused on giving power back to our residents. If you’re passionate about making a difference, join us.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
TechRepublic

Portainer and Canonical expand their partnership

Portainer Business now integrates automatically with Canonical's Charmed Kubernetes distro. New Zealand-based Portainer announced Thursday that Canonical's Charmed Kubernetes users can now automatically install and integrate Portainer Business as part of the Kubernetes cluster deployment process using Juju's Charmed Operator Framework. According to Juju's website, the Charmed Operator Framework allows users to deploy, integrate, and manage Kubernetes, container and VM-native applications across hybrid clouds.
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites. 1. Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.) a revenue cycle operations manager. 2. ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.) a hospital billing and single billing...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Sept. 29:. Jeff Alter formally began his tenure as CEO of Berkeley Heights, N.J.-based Summit Health. Steve Davis, MD, was promoted to CEO of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. David Hoff will step down from his...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

The critical role of customer operations in healthcare: What leading organizations do to deliver best-in-class patient experience

Leading healthcare organizations are working to bring together service, back office and operations to adapt to changing patient needs and business conditions. To achieve this, these organizations are deploying a best-in-class customer operations program designed to reduce costs, grow revenue, increase productivity and improve patient satisfaction. During a September webinar...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

5 recent lawsuits, settlements involving payers

Here are five recent lawsuits and settlements involving payers:. 1. Humana paid $11.2 million to settle a suit alleging that it denied eligible clinical nurse advisers overtime. The move ends a four-year class-action lawsuit on behalf of over 200 nurse advisers. 2. UnitedHealthcare joined Aetna in suing New York City...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR incentive program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data. Here are 16 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks:. Editor's note: This...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy