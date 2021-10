One of Baraboo’s historic Ringling Bros. Circus landmarks will be restored to its original use with the help of a $500,000 grant recently awarded to Circus World Museum. The National Park Service, along with several partner organizations, conferred a Save America’s Treasures grant to Circus World for the restoration and preservation of the office built by the Ringling brothers in 1901 as part of their circus’ winter quarters on Water Street. It’s one of seven historic buildings that remain at Ringlingville under the stewardship of Circus World, which is part of the Wisconsin Historical Society.

BARABOO, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO