21 Savage Says Rappers Won't Work With NBA YoungBoy Because Of Loyalty To Lil Durk

By Taylor McCloud
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA YoungBoy phenomenon is unlike the buzz surrounding any other artist. Whether it's the memes, the message or the collective desire to only play YoungBoy YouTube videos out loud on an iPhone, the love YB fans have for their favorite rapper is impressive. Upon releasing his album Sincerely, Kentrell last Friday, the 21-year-old rapper was fighting with Drake for the top spot on the Billboard Top 200.

Brahma Bull
7d ago

Young boy started that trend with not working with other's he didn't like

Hefe
7d ago

Young boy is #1 with no features speaks for itself

