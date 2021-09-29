CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Tri-Cities Airport Welcomes New Airline Flying to Reno-Tahoe for $49

By Patti Banner
 7 days ago
If you've ever needed an excuse to go on vacation, a pandemic is it! As our Tri-Cities are growing, the airport in Pasco is also expanding. A popular west coast vacation destination has been added to the line up of flights each week. ExpressJet Airlines will launch three new flights weekly to Reno-Tahoe International Airport beginning October 24th. The service will be marketed using the name aha!, a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines.

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

