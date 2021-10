The absolute best time to tag a mature buck that you’ve identified and located is right now, during the early season. Sure, you’ll see more deer during November’s rut, but if you know where a particular buck hangs out, the early season can’t be beat. Not only is your buck reasonably predictable, but he’s also sticking to a fairly small core area, and human hunters have been off his radar for months. Here are ten tips for putting him on the wall.

HOBBIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO