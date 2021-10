The Seattle-Tacoma combined Virginia Mason Franciscan Health system will be down to just one CEO by the new year. Dr. Gary Kaplan, who previously led Seattle-based Virginia Mason before it merged with Tacoma-based CHI Franciscan at the start of 2021, served as one of two CEOs for the joint operating medical system, alongside former CHI Franciscan CEO Ketul Patel.

