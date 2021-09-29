CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beneficial State Bank signs first union contract

Cover picture for the articleWorkers at Beneficial State Bank have ratified their first-ever union contract, the two sides announced in separate statements Sept. 29. The agreement with Local 7901 and Local 9412 of Communications Workers of America (CWA) covers about 96 workers at 13 branches in Oregon, California, and Washington, including bankers, consumer loan servicing representatives, loan processors, underwriters, file clerks and custodial staff.

