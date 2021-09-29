Beneficial State Bank signs first union contract

Union Bank & Trust Hires Al-Rashid, Bertsch, and Sutera Rod Al-Rashid Bob Bertsch John Sutera Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently welcomed Rod Al-Rashid, Bob Bertsch, and John Sutera as Senior Wealth Advisors to their Omaha Wealth Management team. Each of them are focused predominantly on cultivating and maintaining holistic financial relationships with high-net-worth individuals and families, primarily within the Omaha area. "It's exciting to add not one or two, but three talented, experienced wealth management experts to our growing Omaha team. We look forward to serving more families and businesses and helping them achieve their financial goals," said Tom Weinandt, Union Bank's Omaha president. Al-Rashid graduated with Honors with a BS degree in Accounting, Finance, Banking & Financial Markets from the University of Nebraska - Omaha. He holds designations as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and Certified Trust & Financial Advisor (CTFA) and comes to UBT following a 27-year career at Wells Fargo. Al-Rashid is currently a board member of the Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation as well as a member of the Omaha Estate Planning Council, CFA Society of Nebraska, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), and the Association of Investment Management and Research (AIMR). Bertsch earned his Finance degree from the University of Iowa and his Juris Doctor degree from Creighton's School of Law. He joins UBT after a 29-year career at Wells Fargo, where he most recently was the Managing Director of the Wells Fargo Private Bank in Omaha. Bertsch currently serves on the Goodwill Omaha Board of Directors. Sutera earned his BS in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. He has an extensive wealth management background, having worked within the financial services industry for the past 30 years, the last 14 of which were spent at Wells Fargo. Sutera has been very active with many charitable organizations and is presently an Executive Board Member for Skutt Catholic High School. Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska's NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $5.9 billion and trust assets of $44.0 billion as of June 30, 2021.

OMAHA, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO