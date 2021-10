If the Nets’ season started today, Kyrie Irving would be sidelined. The superstar guard has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Fox Sports, and therefore would not eligible to practice or play games in Brooklyn under New York City’s vaccine mandate. Earlier this month, the NBA told teams it would have to abide by COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their home cities. In New York, nobody over the age of 12 is allowed to enter “certain covered premises” without proof of at least one dose of a vaccination unless given an approved medical or religious exemption.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO