Injured Raiders DT Gerald McCoy gets six-game ban for PED violation

Former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy missed the entire 2020 season because of a ruptured right quadriceps he suffered during training camp while with the Dallas Cowboys. He was hoping to resurrect his career with the Las Vegas Raiders this year but instead went down to a season-ending knee injury in Week 1.

McCoy confirmed more bad news on Wednesday.

As explained by Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, the NFL suspended McCoy without pay for six games for a violation of the league's policy regarding the use of performance-enhancing substances. The 33-year-old addressed the matter via Twitter:

McCoy can and will serve the ban while on the injured reserve list.

McCoy earned six Pro Bowl nods with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2010 through 2018 and then accumulated five sacks with the Carolina Panthers in 2019.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are 3-0 ahead of their "Monday Night Football" matchup at the Los Angeles Chargers.