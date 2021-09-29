You’ll Be Happy To Hear That Detroit’s Fall Foliage Is Expected To Be Bright And Bold This Year

Now that autumn is officially upon us in Detroit, you might be wondering when to expect the prettiest fall colors. One of the best parts of the season is appreciating stunning fall foliage in Detroit and its surrounding areas, and we’re lucky to have access to a variety of tools for predicting upcoming changes in the leaves. This year’s colors are expected to be breathtaking — and here’s when you can expect peak vibrancy.

If you live in or around the Motor City, you’ve undoubtedly experienced the many wonders of fall in Metro Detroit. After all, this fun-filled season is overflowing with activities and natural beauty galore.

From apple orchards and cider mills to crisp autumn hikes and cozy cabin getaways, there’s no shortage of excitement to be found throughout the area every fall. It’s easy to see why this time of year is so beloved.

Of course, fall foliage remains squarely at the center of many seasonal adventures in Detroit. After all, what’s an outdoor escape during September or October without rich, stunning colors and falling leaves?

Luckily for us, this year’s fall foliage in Detroit and its neighboring communities is expected to be bold and bright. Using the adjustable Fall Color Map from Pure Michigan , we can even predict peak beauty.

Colors should begin to intensify during the first week of October and gain radiance as the month progresses, entering its peak sometime around the 18th. These gorgeous colors should remain intact for a week.

As the end of October rolls in, leaves will lose some of their brilliance and continue to fall, but that shouldn’t stop you from exploring. After all, we think there’s no such thing as an ugly season in Metro Detroit.

Don’t forget to step outside and take a few photos during this year’s peak fall colors in Detroit -- after all, we can’t imagine a better time to snap some family portraits or capture memories with loved ones.

Whether you’re ready to hit the local orchard, stroll along a trail covered in seemingly endless foliage, or simply appreciate your own backyards, we hope you’ll take time to appreciate this year’s colors.

For even more information about peak fall foliage in Detroit and throughout the state of Michigan, you can check out these predictions from Traveling Michigan.

