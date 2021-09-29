CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana man arrested for Shelby County murder

By Bobby Mathews
 7 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

COLUMBIANA — A 28-year-old man has been arrested for a July 2021 murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28E7t6_0cC9DVSB00 Brandon Chase Bass was arrested and charged with murder on September 29.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies located 56 year old David Yearber, unresponsive in the yard of his home. Efforts to revive Yearber by first responders were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A crime scene was immediately established and an investigation into the cause of death was commenced.

Authorities say that investigation led to Bass, who was placed in the Shelby County Jail on a $300,000 bond. He has since been released, according to jail records.

Jail records also show Bass was arrested in Shelby County on Sept. 17 on several drug charges. He posted $12,000 in bonds and was released the same day.

The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: One injured in Trussville crash

From The Tribune Staff Reports TRUSSVILLE — A three-vehicle crash has injured one person on Tuesday, October 5. According to Trussville Fire Chief Tim Shotts, a wreck on Deerfoot and Hwy 11 resulted in an overturned vehicle and injured one person. The injured individual was transported to UAB hospital. The wreck caused delays in afternoon […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Woman killed in head-on collision

From The Tribune Staff Reports TALLADEGA COUNTY — An Eastaboga woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday, October 4 at 12:18 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Linda Pinkston, 70, was killed when her 2015 Toyota Camry collided head-on with a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by Timothy Harwell, 40, of […]
EASTABOGA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Missing teen out of St. Clair County

From The Tribune Staff Reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance locating a missing teen out of Odenville. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Kayti Garner, 15, was last seen walking down Kelley Creek Road towards the interstate, wearing red sweatpants, a black crop top, a […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Birmingham Police identify apparent homicide victim found after house fire

From The Tribune Staff Reports — BIRMINGHAM — Birmingham Police Department announced on Sunday, October 3, that they have identified the victim of an apparent homicide investigation in connection to last month’s house fire. According to Birmingham Police Department, Christopher Diltz, 33, was found after Birmingham Fire and Rescue (BFRS) were dispatched to 4512 11th […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Critical missing person alert for Birmingham man

From The Tribune Staff Reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person. According to the Birmingham Police Department, Brandon Dewayne Ball, 28, was last seen on Sunday, October 3, around 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue West. He was last seen wearing red […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

