Julie Hagerty, Haley Joel Osment, More Round Out Cast Of Dave Franco’s ‘Somebody I Used To Know’ At Amazon

Julie Hagerty , Haley Joel Osment , Amy Sedaris , Danny Pudi , Zoe Chao, Evan Jonigkeit, Olga Merediz, Ayden Mayeri and Kelvin Yu have been added to the cast of Somebody I Used to Know , the Amazon original film being directed by Dave Franco and starring Alison Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons.

With the cast filled out, production is underway in Oregon on the romantic comedy co-penned by Franco and Brie. The pic hails from Temple Hill Entertainment and Black Bear Pictures and marks a reteam of Franco, Brie and Black Bear after last year’s horror pic The Rental, directed by Franco and starring Brie.

Somebody I Used to Know centers on Ally (Brie), a workaholic who on a trip to her hometown spends a night reminiscing with her ex-boyfriend Sean (Ellis), which makes her start to question everything about the choices she’s made and the person she’s become. And things only get more confusing when she meets Cassidy (Clemons), a younger woman who reminds her of the person she used to be.

Producers include Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Isaac Klausner, and Black Bear’s Ben Stillman, Leigh Kittay and Michael Heimler. Franco, Brie, Temple Hill’s Laura Quicksilver, Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman, and Bart Lipton are executive producers.

The film, originally scooped by Deadline last month , is expected to debut exclusively on Prime Video worldwide next year.

