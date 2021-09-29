CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julie Hagerty, Haley Joel Osment, More Round Out Cast Of Dave Franco’s ‘Somebody I Used To Know’ At Amazon

By Patrick Hipes
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
Julie Hagerty , Haley Joel Osment , Amy Sedaris , Danny Pudi , Zoe Chao, Evan Jonigkeit, Olga Merediz, Ayden Mayeri and Kelvin Yu have been added to the cast of Somebody I Used to Know , the Amazon original film being directed by Dave Franco and starring Alison Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons.

With the cast filled out, production is underway in Oregon on the romantic comedy co-penned by Franco and Brie. The pic hails from Temple Hill Entertainment and Black Bear Pictures and marks a reteam of Franco, Brie and Black Bear after last year’s horror pic The Rental, directed by Franco and starring Brie.

Somebody I Used to Know centers on Ally (Brie), a workaholic who on a trip to her hometown spends a night reminiscing with her ex-boyfriend Sean (Ellis), which makes her start to question everything about the choices she’s made and the person she’s become. And things only get more confusing when she meets Cassidy (Clemons), a younger woman who reminds her of the person she used to be.

Producers include Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Isaac Klausner, and Black Bear’s Ben Stillman, Leigh Kittay and Michael Heimler. Franco, Brie, Temple Hill’s Laura Quicksilver, Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman, and Bart Lipton are executive producers.

The film, originally scooped by Deadline last month , is expected to debut exclusively on Prime Video worldwide next year.

Hagerty is repped by Innovative Artists and Framework Entertainment. Osment is represented by MGMT Entertainment and Griffin Talent. Sedaris is represented by UTA and Schreck Rose. Pudi is represented by UTA, Velocity Entertainment Partners, and Hansen, Jacobson. Chao is represented by CAA, B. Company, and Schreck Rose. Jonigkeit is represented by UTA and Schreck Rose. Merediz is represented by CLA Partners and Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin. Mayeri is represented by Gersh, Mosaic, and Jackoway Austen. Yu is represented by SDB Partners and Writ Large.

