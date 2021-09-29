CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City leaders host mini block party in Flatbush to boost voter registration

By News 12 Staff
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12H6Op_0cC9DRvH00

City leaders hosted a voter registration event in Flatbush Wednesday, to increase voter turnout and encourage New Yorkers to do their civic duty.

The event was created in honor of National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday but was rescheduled to Wednesday.

The event was organized by Democracy NYC, Carribeing, the Flatbush Nostrand Junction BID, the Civic Engagement Commission and the People's Bus.

In Flatbush Junction, there were more than just registration desks. There were food trucks, ice cream and dancing, which attracted people looking for a good time.

Organizers created a mini block party with performances from local artists and art installations.

Many individuals spoke Wednesday about the importance of having your voice heard.

The deadline to register to vote for the upcoming November election is Oct. 8.

