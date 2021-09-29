CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Kith’s Newest Collab: A Stylish Coffee Table Book

By Demetrius Simms
 7 days ago
Kith has an exclusive drop this week, and it’s not a pair of sneakers.

On Wednesday, the lifestyle brand and specialty retailer unveiled its first book in celebration of its 10th anniversary. Dubbed the KXTH book, the 300-page tome highlights a decade’s worth of memories, from founder Ronnie Fieg’s 2011 rework of Asics’s Gel-Lyte V, the project that launched the brand into renown, to other high-profile collaborations. There are also interviews with friends of the brand, including everyone from Michael J. Fox to Raekwon and Adrian Brody.

From start to finish, readers will enjoy a deep dive into the Kith archives as Fieg and his partners break down the processes behind the company’s product ethos, store designs and more. The nostalgic book will also offer exclusive first looks at Kith’s two upcoming product offerins, Fall 1 (set to release October 8) and Fall 2 (said to be the brand’s largest and most elevated offering to date).

Images shot for the different collections include a highly recognizable cast the brand’s friends and family, including Bobby Cannavale, Daniel Arsham, Victor Cruz, as well as Nigel Sylvester among others. “Friends and family are the foundation of the brand,” Fieg told Robb Report in an email. “Celebrating our tenth anniversary wouldn’t be right without celebrating it with all the people that helped us get here.” Notable brand partnerships with the New York Knicks, Clarks Originals, Monopoly, Timberland, Star Wars and more are also chronicled throughout the book’s pages.

“My favorite part [of working on the book] was how much I learned from the team we put together,” Fieg said. “Working with Jim Moore was an incredible experience. The way he sees images and styles shoots is really special. I also learned a lot about lighting from our photographer Sebastian Kim and how it can elevate the final images in such a profound way.”

The American designer opened doors to Kith’s first-ever store in Brooklyn on September 30, 2011. Ten years later, the business has opened locations in nine cities globally, and its offering has grown to include in-house apparel lines for men, women, and kids. But even though he’s become a real force in fashion and retail, he didn’t think he’d make it this far immediately. It wasn’t until his third year in business that “we started archiving all of our pieces and content then waiting for this moment,” Fieg said. “We’ve grown a lot from being a footwear-only retailer in the back of another store, but we still have a lot of room to grow. If I told the 2011 version of me where we’d be now, I’m not sure he’d believe me.”

To bring the upcoming collections to life, Kith also created a special digital experience for people who buy the book. Its owners will gain early access to select styles from the upcoming collections ahead of their public release. The details of how to access the special launch will be outlined inside of each physical copy of the book.

“Flipping through the book from front to back really shows our evolution and how/why we create the products and experiences we do,” says Fieg. “It’s a true distillation of who we are, where we’ve been, and where we’re going.” If you’d like a copy of the KXTH book, head into any Kith shop from Thursday, September 30 to pick one up. Or visit Kith.com to buy it online.

Check out more images from the book below.

ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

