Katy ISD week 6 previews: Katy, Tompkins meet in battle of undefeated teams

Taylor (1-4, 0-1) vs. Seven Lakes (3-2, 0-1) 6 p.m., Legacy Stadium. Things have not gone the way the Taylor Mustangs thought they would this season. Taylor is in the midst of a four game losing streak and badly needs a bounce back win against Seven Lakes on Thursday. The Mustangs come off a loss to Morton Ranch in which they found the endzone only once and only mustered 210 yards offensively. The defense wasn’t there either for the Mustangs as Morton Ranch put up 43 points and ran for 235 yards on the ground. Things will not get easier for Taylor as it is dealing with injuries to both Joe Jefferson and Jackson Ingram at quarterback.