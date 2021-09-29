Let’s Yak about Yik Yak

Photo courtesy of Unsplash. I do not do social media. I joke about how my mother was the one who made me download Instagram for college. It’s a personal choice I made in how it can affect people’s career and work opportunities depending on what gets posted by you and about you. Yik Yak is another social media app which allows people within a certain area to post anonymously and view others’ posts. As soon as I requested to write this article, I downloaded the app and started to figure out how it worked. Two days later, Michael Tracey came to campus and that’s when I really learned what Yik Yak is for.