Wolverines’ week begins at HMS Cross Country Invite
South O’Brien journeyed up the road Monday, September 20 to participate in the HMS Cross Country Invite held at a cool and windy Sanborn Golf and Country Club. The Wolverine boys finished ninth. The boys team winner was Sioux Central. There were close competitions among the South O’Brien runners. Ben Woodall overtook Austin McKinney near the finish line to take 33rd with McKinney placing 34th. Farther back Sam Daniels finished 50th, Ian Oliver 52nd, Brett Evans 54th, Blake Wilson 55th and Bensen Rohwer 57th.belltimescourier.com
Comments / 0