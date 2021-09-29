2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe vs. 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Jeep has officially announced the first-ever plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee variant, the 4xe. This further moves the Jeep brand down the path toward completing its electrified mission of “Zero Emission Freedom”. The Grand Cherokee 4xe PHEV will give buyers the same adventurous vehicle Jeep is known for while adding fuel economy and environmental friendliness. How does it stack up to the existing competition? The Honda CR-V Hybrid has now been around for a few years. What has Honda learned and implemented into the 2022 model, and is it better than the new 4xe? Here’s the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe vs. the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid.