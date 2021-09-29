CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bears: Offensive woes overshadow Robert Quinn’s great start

By Carlos Nazario
Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears’ struggles on offense take the attention off linebacker Robert Quinn, who is having a great start. The Chicago Bears had one of their worst offensive games in franchise history. In fact, their 1.1 yards per play in their loss against the Cleveland Browns was the second-worst this century. They had just 48 total yards of offense and only one total passing yard. Additionally, rookie quarterback Justin Fields was sacked nine times. It was ugly, and the 26-6 score didn’t show how ugly it really was.

