CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

N.Korea's Kim offers to reopen hotline with South; denounces 'hostile' U.S.

By Hyonhee Shin
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he is willing to restore severed inter-Korean hotlines next month but accused the United States of proposing talks without changing its "hostile policy", the North's KCNA state news agency reported on Thursday.

Kim made the remarks at the reclusive country's rubber-stamp parliament, the Supreme People's Assembly, which gathered for a second day to discuss the government's political, economic and social agenda.

North Korea this week conducted its latest in a series of weapons tests, firing a previously unseen hypersonic missile and joining a race for the advanced weapons system led by major military powers. It again demanded that South Korea and the United States scrap "double standards" over weapons development. read more

The United States and ally South Korea have for years been trying to press North Korea to give up its nuclear and missile programmes in exchange for sanctions relief.

Kim has refused to abandon weapons he says North Korea needs for its defence and has at times tried to drive a wedge between the two allies.

In his latest comments, he expressed a willingness to reconnect inter-Korean hotlines but criticised South Korea's "delusion" over what it calls North Korean military provocations.

"We have neither aim nor reason to provoke South Korea and no idea to harm it," Kim said, according to KCNA.

North Korea severed the hotlines in early August in protest against joint South Korea-U.S. military exercises, just days after reopening them for the first time in a year. read more

The decision to restore the communication link was to help "realise the expectations and desire of the entire Korean nation" for recovery and durable peace, Kim said.

South Korea's Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, welcomed Kim's offer on the hotlines but did not comment on his other remarks.

Kim took a tougher line on the United States, accusing President Joe Biden's administration of "employing more cunning ways and methods" in pursuing military threats while offering talks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEIMv_0cC9AKoN00
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a policy speech at the second-day sitting of the 5th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on September 30, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SOUTH KOREA.

"The U.S. is touting 'diplomatic engagement' and 'dialogue without preconditions' but it is no more than a petty trick for deceiving the international community and hiding its hostile acts," Kim said.

The Biden administration has said it reached out to Pyongyang to break an impasse over denuclearisation talks. read more

'OPEN TO ENGAGEMENT'

Sung Kim, the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, said on Thursday the North's missile tests posed a threat to neighbours, and he stressed that the United States had "no hostile intent" toward North Korea and was ready for "tangible progress" on the diplomatic front.

"We remain open to engagement ... to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues," the U.S. envoy said after meeting his South Korean counterpart in Indonesia, where he serves as U.S. ambassador.

The U.N. Security Council will meet on Thursday over the North's latest test following requests from the United States, Britain and France, diplomats said.

Analysts say the North's carrot-and-stick approach is aimed at securing international recognition as a nuclear weapons state and dividing the United States and South Korea, taking advantage of President Moon Jae-in's desire for a diplomatic legacy before his term ends in May.

"The North seems upset about the Biden administration having not made any concrete, tempting proposal to resume negotiations," said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.

North Korea was also attempting to foster a more positive mood towards it in the South ahead of its presidential election and to press Moon to help shift the U.S. stance, he said.

Kim Jong Un did not refer to the North's recent missile tests but touted "ultra-modern weapons which are being developed at an extremely fast speed" and capable of containing "hostile forces."

KCNA separately reported that Kim Yo Jong, the leader's powerful sister, was named a new member of the State Affairs Commission, a top body created in 2016 and chaired by Kim Jong Un, as part of a reshuffle unveiled on the sidelines of the parliament meeting.

Kim Yo Jong, 32, has risen rapidly since her brother took power in 2011, becoming a senior official on propaganda and ideological messaging in 2014 and later taking on diplomatic duties.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Moon Jae In
The Independent

Japan's Kishida, Biden agree to cooperate on China, N Korea

Japan s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held his first talks as Japanese leader with President Joe Biden and confirmed they will work to strengthen their alliance and cooperate in regional security in the face of growing challenges from China and North Korea. Kishida, who was elected by Parliament and sworn in Monday, told reporters that Biden reassured him of the U.S. commitment to defend the Japanese-controlled East China Sea island Senkaku which China also claims and has escalated coast guard activity in the area.Biden provided “a strong statement about U.S. commitment for the defense of Japan, including...
POLITICS
Axios

North, South Korea reopen hotlines in attempt to mend relationship

North and South Korea restored communication hotlines on Monday in an attempt to improve the countries' relationship, AP reports. State of play: North Korean officers answered calls from their South Korean counterparts for the first time in two months, per AP. The hotlines are communication channels between the Koreas used to schedule meetings, discuss border issues and avoid conflict.
WORLD
abc17news.com

North Korea reopens communication and military hotline with South

Communication lines between North and South Korea have been restored for the first time in months, Seoul said in a statement Monday. The reopening follows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s vow last week to restart communication in an address to the country’s rubber-stamp legislature. “North Korea has no reasons...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Korea#North Korean#Inter Korean#Kcna State News Agency#Unification Ministry
POLITICO

North Korea’s Kim seeks better ties with South, but slams U.S.

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to restore stalled communication lines with South Korea in early October to promote peace while shrugging off U.S. offers for dialogue as “cunning ways” to conceal its hostility against the North, state media reported Thursday. Kim’s statement...
WORLD
centraloregondaily.com

North Korea’s Kim wants to restore hotlines with South Korea soon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed his willingness to restore stalled communication lines with South Korea to promote peace in early October, while he shrugged off recent U.S. offers for dialogue. Kim’s statement in state media is an apparent effort to drive a wedge...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
US News and World Report

N.Korea Fires Missile, Accuses U.S. of 'Double Standards'

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the central north province...
WORLD
AFP

N.Korea leader's sister demands South drop 'hostile policies': KCNA

The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday said it was "admirable" of the South to propose a formal end to the Korean War but demanded Seoul first drop its "hostile policies" towards Pyongyang. Kim Yo Jong's remarks, carried by Pyongyang's official KCNA news agency, were in response to South Korean President Moon Jae-in's recent calls for declaring an official end to the 1950-53 conflict that ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, leaving the two sides technically at war for more than half a century. In a speech at the UN General Assembly earlier this week, Moon proposed the declaration of an end to the conflict that broke out 71 years ago, stressing such an act would "make irreversible progress in denuclearisation and usher in an era of complete peace". Kim, a key policy adviser to her brother Kim Jong Un, said it was an "admirable idea" to propose a formal end to the war but insisted the South should remove its hostile attitude first.
WORLD
The Guardian

Australia warns China against ‘threat or use of force’ following Taiwan air incursions

The Australian government has raised concerns about China’s increased incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone and warned against “the threat or use of force”. Taiwan has said Beijing sent nearly 150 fighter jets and bombers into its air defence zone over four consecutive days, prompting the US to describe the incursions as “provocative” and “destabilising”. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, described the activity as “threatening”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

WHO working to get COVID-19 medical supplies to North Korea

The World Health Organization is working to ship COVID-19 medical supplies into North Korea a possible sign that the North is easing one of the world’s strictest pandemic border closures to receive outside help.WHO said in a weekly monitoring report that it has started the shipment of essential COVID-19 medical supplies through the Chinese port of Dalian for “strategic stockpiling and further dispatch” to North Korea. WHO officials on Thursday didn’t immediately respond to requests for more details, including what those supplies were and whether they had yet reached North Korea. Describing its anti-virus campaign was a matter...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

195K+
Followers
218K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy