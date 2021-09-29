Cumberlands adding new Project Management Certificate program
The Plaster Graduate School of Business at University of the Cumberlands has added a new online Project Management Certificate program to its academic offerings. The graduate-level program is designed to equip students with the necessary skills, practical knowledge, professional tools, and innovative techniques they need to leverage themselves in the business world. The accredited 12 credit hour course is offered entirely online at a competitive price. Applications are open to all interested students at ucumberlands.edu/apply.www.ucumberlands.edu
Comments / 0