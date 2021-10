Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack could be traded soon, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Mack was a healthy scratch this past weekend against the Titans, leaving Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines to handle the backfield duties. But per Schefter, a reason why Mack was held out was so the team could pursue a trade. There are a few teams out there that could make sense for Mack after injuries to their own backfields; the 49ers would make sense as a potential landing spot. Keep an eye on this situation as the week progresses to see if a move gets done before Week 4.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO