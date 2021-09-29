Third shots and now available booster shots, what’s the difference?

OSWEGO — With a multitude of information and misinformation circulating around COVID-19 booster shots, it’s important to know what’s being stated as fact and fiction. Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug administration (FDA) approved booster shots for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people over the age of 65, and those who have underlying conditions that might make them more susceptible to the virus. Other available COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still awaiting FDA approval, but experts say those approvals should arrive in the coming weeks.